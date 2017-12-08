Man killed by car identified as former Butte school coach

Friday, December 8 2017 12:30 PM EST2017-12-08 17:30:16 GMT
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Montana was a former basketball and football coach at Butte High School. The Montana Standard reports 76-year-old Dan Lean died from his injuries at a hospital in Missoula on Wednesday after he was hit earlier that morning in Butte. Police say Lean routinely walked in the mornings, and he was on his usual route when he was struck. Police say he was walking in the parkin...
VENTURA, Calif. - (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7: A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety. There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...
CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...
