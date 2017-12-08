Man killed by car identified as former Butte school coach - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Man killed by car identified as former Butte school coach

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Family members say the man who died after being struck by a vehicle in Montana was a former basketball and football coach at Butte High School.
  
The Montana Standard reports 76-year-old Dan Lean died from his injuries at a hospital in Missoula on Wednesday after he was hit earlier that morning in Butte.
  
Police say Lean routinely walked in the mornings, and he was on his usual route when he was struck. Police say he was walking in the parking lane and was wearing reflective clothing.
  
Police say they believe a newer model passenger car is what struck Lean.
 

