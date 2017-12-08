Local Bozeman resident helps design t-shirts and a logo for Miranda Lambert

A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!

Local Bozeman resident and graphic designer Loni Carr has been drawing since she was a little kid and now, she’s designing logos and t-shirts for country mega star, Miranda Lambert.

Loni met Lambert through mutual contacts a couple of years ago and since, Loni said it’s been a great working relationship. Recently, Loni has been working on the Idyllwind clothing line which will launch in 2018. Loni said working with Miranda Lambert has been an experience of a lifetime.

Carr said, “I decided to do this on my own a few years ago and before that I worked at agency, and they just kind of took me in and encouraged me, and that gave me the confidence in working on my own. I met them through some mutual contacts, and I showed them some of my work and they liked it. Miranda seemed to be particularly tickled by the series of portraits I did of women and chickens.”