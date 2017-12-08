Lady Griz win third straight game, beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52

The Lady Griz won their third straight game on Thursday as they beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52 in Dahlberg Arena.
The University of Providence women's soccer team held a press conference and signing day for 11 year old Keira Richards. Richards is battling Cystic Fibrosis and will now be a part of the team moving forward.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball team completed a weekend sweep of Walla Walla with a 66-24 win at Windemuth Court on Sunday afternoon.
POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more details in the Dec. 6 high-speed pursuit that ended with two women in custody and no injuries. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency, and the passenger is identified as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, of Billings. St. Dennis is on felony probation for offenses of robbery and assault with a weapon. Police also determined that the suspects drove a vehicle that was...
CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...
Pullman Police Department said that based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault.
The Lady Griz won their third straight game on Thursday as they beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52 in Dahlberg Arena.
Zykera Rice took over late with 19 points, 13 in the second half, seven rebounds, and big play after big play as GU took control in the fourth quarter.
The Battle didn't last very long on Wednesday night in the Cowan Spectrum, with Idaho running away to the 91-64 win over Washington State.
Bridges, a 6-foot-7 junior guard, had shown Villanova (9-0) what he could do this season with three games of 20-plus points that already signaled he may be the best player on the Big East champs.
Norvell, Jr. is one of six Zags averaging double-digit scoring at 10 points per game.
Barta had another outstanding week in averaging a near-double-double with 24.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in Gonzaga’s two dominating wins
The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on.
The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football.
Seattle made 51 percent of its shots while EWU – which hadn't played in over a week -- struggled to a 39-percent afternoon, and the Eagles lost to the Redhawks 84-65 on Sunday.
The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team battled Boise State to the final minutes, but couldn't overcome a scoring drought in the second quarter, falling 61-57
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
MISSOULA- Bobby Hauck’s status as an incoming coach is unchanged...
Pullman Police Department said that based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault.
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...
