Lady Griz win third straight game, beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52

The Lady Griz won their third straight game on Thursday as they beat Stephen F. Austin 60-52 in Dahlberg Arena.

Hailey Nicholson led all scorers with 16 points on 8-12 shooting. The sophomore from Malta had their best game of her young Lady Griz career. Taylor Goligoski and Jace Henderson both scored 10 points. Henderson was one rebound short of a double double. Mackenzie Johnston stuffed the stat sheet again, scoring 7 points, dishing out 7 assists, and pulling in 8 rebounds.

The Lady Griz never trailed in the game, rushing out to a early 15-9 first quarter lead. Stephen F. Austin was 6-1 coming into Missoula, and had some great momentum on their season. That all came to a halt as Montana held the Lady Jacks to 38 percent shooting. Chanell Hayes paced the Lady Jacks with 17 points on the night.

Montana has the rest of the week off, and then will travel to Fresno to take on the Fresno State Bulldogs on Sunday. The Lady Griz return home Wednesday, and welcome Seattle University to Dahlberg Arena. Tipoff for that game will be at noon, as Montana will host elementary school children from around the Missoula area.