Top holiday gifts - Here's what you should buy now and here's wh - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Top holiday gifts - Here's what you should buy now and here's what can wait

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

A new report shows the best deals you can buy before and after Christmas. For those struggling to pick up those last minute gifts here are the top 5 things you can buy just before the Christmas holiday.

Topping the list are gift cards. According to Wallet Hub they are the most desired gift of the season. Many stores who sell anything from food, store and music gift cards can cut prices anywhere from 10-50 percent off.

Next are televisions. Although Black Friday is the best time to purchase them you can find TV’s as much as 30 percent off during the month of December.

Coming in third is winter apparel. A study shows last year 24 percent of all winter clothing discounts were in the month of December…

Next are iPhone’s. Just like TV’s Black Friday is always peak time, but you can find great savings around Christmas on last year’s models. 2016’s iPhone 6 can already be found as low as $400 in some stores.

The last item on the list is jewelry. For anyone looking to buy a nice watch or a lovely diamond you can find up to 40 percent off jewelry and even freebies with purchases in certain stores.

Other items that made the list are champagne, wedding dresses and golf clubs.

For items that should be purchased after the Christmas season DealNews shows mostly high-end items.

Topping this list are new cars. Autotrader suggests the end of the month, and the end of a quarter or year particularly, will see the very best discounts on the previous year's line of cars. Helping support that claim, TrueCar.com found that Dec. 31 tends to see most competitive average discounts of the year. In 2013, New Year's Eve saw an average discount of 8.8 percent off.

This is followed by exercise equipment. Gym owners and fitness retailers alike know that January is most people's month of renewal, so they'll drop their best discounts of the season come the new year. We've also found that January sees around double the number of deals on exercise equipment compared to December -- with prices on dumbbell sets hitting just $5 in the month, and exercise bikes starting at around $60.

Other items that made this list are Broadway tickets and high-end electronics.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Actor Steve Reevis dies

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:10 PM EST2017-12-08 00:10:39 GMT

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

    Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.

  • UM responds to faculty complaints about Hauck hiring

    UM responds to faculty complaints about Hauck hiring

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:15 AM EST2017-12-08 16:15:44 GMT

    MISSOULA- Bobby Hauck’s status as an incoming coach is unchanged...

    MISSOULA- Bobby Hauck’s status as an incoming coach is unchanged...

  • Pullman Police Department requesting charges against Grizzly football player

    Pullman Police Department requesting charges against Grizzly football player

    Friday, December 8 2017 12:58 PM EST2017-12-08 17:58:47 GMT

    Pullman Police Department said that based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault. 

    Pullman Police Department said that based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault. 

  • Local Bozeman resident helps design t-shirts and a logo for Miranda Lambert

    Local Bozeman resident helps design t-shirts and a logo for Miranda Lambert

    Friday, December 8 2017 6:21 AM EST2017-12-08 11:21:39 GMT

    A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert! 

    A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert! 

  • UM faculty group protesting Hauck hire

    UM faculty group protesting Hauck hire

    Thursday, December 7 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-07 20:34:53 GMT

    MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins.  It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...

    MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins.  It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...

  • Missoula group launches unique campaign to end sexual violence

    Missoula group launches unique campaign to end sexual violence

    Thursday, December 7 2017 7:50 PM EST2017-12-08 00:50:29 GMT
    A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence. Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way. The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, ...
    A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence. Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way. The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, ...

  • Elite race horses die in California wildfire

    Elite race horses die in California wildfire

    Friday, December 8 2017 1:42 PM EST2017-12-08 18:42:26 GMT
    VENTURA, Calif. -  (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local):    7:30 p.m. Dec. 7:    A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety.    There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...
    VENTURA, Calif. -  (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local):    7:30 p.m. Dec. 7:    A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety.    There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...

  • Montana postal worker sentenced for mailed meth

    Montana postal worker sentenced for mailed meth

    Friday, December 8 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-08 16:11:07 GMT
    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked.    The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June.    Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...
    GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked.    The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June.    Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.