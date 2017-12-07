Top holiday gifts - Here's what you should buy now and here's what can wait

A new report shows the best deals you can buy before and after Christmas. For those struggling to pick up those last minute gifts here are the top 5 things you can buy just before the Christmas holiday.

Topping the list are gift cards. According to Wallet Hub they are the most desired gift of the season. Many stores who sell anything from food, store and music gift cards can cut prices anywhere from 10-50 percent off.

Next are televisions. Although Black Friday is the best time to purchase them you can find TV’s as much as 30 percent off during the month of December.

Coming in third is winter apparel. A study shows last year 24 percent of all winter clothing discounts were in the month of December…

Next are iPhone’s. Just like TV’s Black Friday is always peak time, but you can find great savings around Christmas on last year’s models. 2016’s iPhone 6 can already be found as low as $400 in some stores.

The last item on the list is jewelry. For anyone looking to buy a nice watch or a lovely diamond you can find up to 40 percent off jewelry and even freebies with purchases in certain stores.

Other items that made the list are champagne, wedding dresses and golf clubs.

For items that should be purchased after the Christmas season DealNews shows mostly high-end items.

Topping this list are new cars. Autotrader suggests the end of the month, and the end of a quarter or year particularly, will see the very best discounts on the previous year's line of cars. Helping support that claim, TrueCar.com found that Dec. 31 tends to see most competitive average discounts of the year. In 2013, New Year's Eve saw an average discount of 8.8 percent off.

This is followed by exercise equipment. Gym owners and fitness retailers alike know that January is most people's month of renewal, so they'll drop their best discounts of the season come the new year. We've also found that January sees around double the number of deals on exercise equipment compared to December -- with prices on dumbbell sets hitting just $5 in the month, and exercise bikes starting at around $60.

Other items that made this list are Broadway tickets and high-end electronics.