Missoula group launches unique campaign to end sexual violence

A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence.

Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way.

The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, says he asks questions and tries to learn more about the issues surrounding sexual violence.

Organizers say this campaign is meant to draw attention not only to the message to end sexual violence, but to hopefully find homes for adoptable pets in the process.

Both organizations say they are looking forward to working together to help raise awareness and prevent sexual assault in Western Montana.