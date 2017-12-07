How to be environmentally friendly during holiday shopping

During the holidays Americans throw away 25 percent more trash using all the things we love to make the holiday special such as wrapping paper, and ribbon. Even the holiday Christmas cards we send it out can play a role in those numbers. Over the next few weeks there are a few simple things that can be done to cut down nearly 25 million tons of waste.
You can start with holiday bags. When giving gifts we often worry about the presentation and put them in decorative bags. By simply opting for a paper bag or even recycling decorative bags from year to year you can reduce waste.
Next on the list is shipping. When sending out gifts most people pack them with packing peanuts. Instead opt for old magazine or newspaper, but if you do opt or packing peanuts make sure you’re re-using them from year to year…
Third is wrapping paper. We all love our gifts to be wrapped in shiny decorative paper, but when portions of it go unused it almost always tends to thrown away. To reduce waste here simply make sure you are reusing the extra and recycling what you can’t use.
Fourth is electronic waste. It contributes to nearly 40 million tons of waste alone. When gifting or giving new devices we often just toss our old ones. To reduce this simply go to your local service provider or research recycling options in your area.
The last and easiest is related to holiday beverages. When ordering those warm latte’s and cocoa’s it's easy to let those paper drink sleeve's and plastic cups get thrown away, but make sure your reducing exposure of liquid to the outside of the cup and placing them in a recycle bin.
If we all took part in just one of these tips we could all reduce emissions and ultimately impact global warming. Pacific Recycling manager Nathan Mikkola said “The three r’s reduce reuse recycle it would drastically reduce the amount going into the landfills as well as the emissions.”
To find out where your nearest recycling center is located you can go to Planet Ark.
Thursday, December 7 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-07 20:34:53 GMT
MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...
MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...
Thursday, December 7 2017 7:50 PM EST2017-12-08 00:50:29 GMT
A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence. Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way. The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, ...
A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence. Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way. The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, ...
Friday, December 8 2017 1:42 PM EST2017-12-08 18:42:26 GMT
VENTURA, Calif. - (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7: A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety. There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...
VENTURA, Calif. - (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7: A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety. There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...
Friday, December 8 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-08 16:11:07 GMT
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked. The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June. Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked. The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June. Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...