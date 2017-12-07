UM faculty group protesting Hauck hire - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

UM faculty group protesting Hauck hire

Posted: Updated:

MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter.

"We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. 

It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face" to the UM community that has "worked tirelessly to improve UM's reputation and establish us as a leader in sexual assault prevention."

The letter cites concern for student athletes who face scrutiny of their behavior, and also cites campus and community opposition to the hiring as evidenced by a petition started by Griz fan Lisa Davey. Davey's Change.org petition decried Hauck's leadership of the team during a period from 2006-2010, when several Griz players were arrested for crimes including burglary and rape. Griz player Beau Donaldson was later convicted for a 2010 rape of a friend, in an incident that was detailed in the 2015 Jon Krakauer book, Missoula: Rape and the Justice System in a College Town.

Faculty also expressed fears that bringing Hauck on board will threaten enrollment and "will signal to prospective students and their families that we value sports over safety and academics." They also ask that UM revoke Griz fan Mike Schlosser's season tickets for his threatening sexual comments made online toward Davey. The letter is addressed to UM President Seth Bodnar and Athletics Director Kent Haslam.

