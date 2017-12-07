Montana judicial elections will remain non-partisan

POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more details in the Dec. 6 high-speed pursuit that ended with two women in custody and no injuries. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency, and the passenger is identified as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, of Billings. St. Dennis is on felony probation for offenses of robbery and assault with a weapon. Police also determined that the suspects drove a vehicle that was...
CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...
Pullman Police Department said that based on the investigation, they determined that there is a probable cause for assault.
Steve Reevis was an actor and a member of the Blackfeet Nation in Browning Montana. According to the Pikanni Press & Newsfeed in Browning Reevis passed away December 7, 2017.
MISSOULA- Bobby Hauck’s status as an incoming coach is unchanged...
A local artist in Bozeman is reaching national attention after she was chosen to design t-shirts and a logo for mega country star Miranda Lambert!
MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...
