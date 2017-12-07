Pantone picks deep purple 'Ultra Violet' as color of year

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local): Friday, Dec. 8, 11:40 a.m. Authorities say a gunman killed two students randomly at a New Mexico high school in a planned attack. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters Friday that 21-year-old William Atchison of the small town of Aztec had legally purchased a 9mm Glock pistol a month ago. State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says the shooter had mult...

AZTEC, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a New Mexico high school (all times local): Friday, Dec. 8, 11:40 a.m. Authorities say a gunman killed two students randomly at a New Mexico high school in a planned attack. San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen told reporters Friday that 21-year-old William Atchison of the small town of Aztec had legally purchased a 9mm Glock pistol a month ago. State Police Chief Pete Kassetas says the shooter had mult...

POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more details in the Dec. 6 high-speed pursuit that ended with two women in custody and no injuries. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency, and the passenger is identified as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, of Billings. St. Dennis is on felony probation for offenses of robbery and assault with a weapon. Police also determined that the suspects drove a vehicle that was...

CHICAGO (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned a ruling that could have freed a Wisconsin inmate featured in the "Making a Murderer" series from prison. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that police properly obtained Brendan Dassey's confession and he should remain behind bars. The judges were sharply divided, voting 4 to 3 that Dassey's confession wasn't coerced. Dassey was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 after he told d...

VENTURA, Calif. - (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7: A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety. There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...