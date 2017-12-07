UPDATED: Suspects identified in Dec. 6 shooting/pursuit

UPDATE 12/8/17: The Lake County Sheriff's Department reports that Roishell St. Dennis is charged with assault with a weapon and attempted deliberate homicide. Alta Littlelight-Threefingers is booked on charges of criminal endangerment and assault with a weapon.

12/7/17

POLSON- The Lake County Sheriff's Office has released more details in the Dec. 6 high-speed pursuit that ended with two women in custody and no injuries. The driver of the vehicle is identified as 34-year-old Alta Littlelight-Threefingers of Crow Agency, and the passenger is identified as Roishell St. Dennis, 27, of Billings. St. Dennis is on felony probation for offenses of robbery and assault with a weapon.

Police also determined that the suspects drove a vehicle that was reported stolen in Billings on Nov. 14.

Police say that around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 6, a Missoula city police officer began pursuing the vehicle for a moving violation. The vehicle Officers followed the suspects to Lake County, where Missoula officials ended the pursuit due to jurisdiction. A Flathead tribal police officer observed a northbound vehicle matching the description from the Missoula pursuit passing in a no-passing zone on Highway 93. The tribal officer, Lake County sheriff's deputies and St. Ignatius police joined the pursuit, which led to graveled roads in the St. Ignatius area. Officers say St. Dennis fired shots from the vehicle and police also believe they observed that Littlelight-Threefingers possessed a firearm.

Officers report returning fire when the two women abruptly stopped the vehicle east of Allard Road on Eagle Pass Trail. The suspects surrendered and were taken into custody at Lake County Jail, where they remain pending charges.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident since law enforcement officers fired shots at the suspects.