Man acquitted of rape guilty of threatening prosecutor
Posted:
Updated:
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man who was acquitted of rape has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill the prosecutor and the detective involved.
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 35-year-old Jared Kuntz of Bozeman pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of intimidation in an agreement that recommends a five-year sentence with the Department of Corrections. The agency would determine his placement.
Kuntz was acquitted of the 2012 rape but convicted of a misdemeanor for giving alcohol to the 18-year-old woman.
In May 2016, Kuntz posted on his Facebook page saying he would beat the prosecutor and the detective to death with a baseball bat unless they each paid him $500,000.
Kuntz said he was frustrated because he spent 20 months in jail and nearly $100,000 defending himself. He said he "kind of vented on Facebook" and deeply regretted it.
Thursday, December 7 2017 3:34 PM EST2017-12-07 20:34:53 GMT
MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...
MISSOULA- Some University of Montana faculty members are asking asking the school to reconsider hiring Bobby Hauck to coach Griz football. In a letter sent Dec. 1, nearly 30 UM professors and lecturers declared their opposition to the hiring. ABCFOX Montana has obtained a copy of the letter. "We, the UM faculty signed below, are writing this letter to express our dismay," the letter begins. It goes on to describe re-hiring Hauck as a "slap in the face"...
Thursday, December 7 2017 7:50 PM EST2017-12-08 00:50:29 GMT
A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence. Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way. The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, ...
A Western Montana relationship violence prevention group is taking a unique approach to deliver a message of ending sexual violence. Make Your Move Missoula is teaming up with the Humane Society of Western Montana to discuss a difficult topic in a softer way. The campaign uses photos of adoptable pets with their best move to end sexual violence. A photo of one shelter dog, Sheldon, says his best move is to ask before chasing cute dogs around the park. Dale, an adoptable black cat, ...
Friday, December 8 2017 1:42 PM EST2017-12-08 18:42:26 GMT
VENTURA, Calif. - (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7: A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety. There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...
VENTURA, Calif. - (AP) - The Latest on Southern California wildfires (all times local): 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7: A California wildfire tore through a training center for elite race horses in San Diego County, killing some while others were able to sprint to safety. There was no official count of animals killed in the hazy confusion as both horses and humans evacuated, but trainers at San Luis Rey Downs estimated that at least a dozen had died, po...
Friday, December 8 2017 11:11 AM EST2017-12-08 16:11:07 GMT
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked. The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June. Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...
GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A northeastern Montana postal worker was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine that was mailed to the post office where she worked. The Great Falls Tribune reports the sentence for 49-year-old Cinnamon Fulghum was handed down on Thursday after she was indicted on federal charges in June. Authorities say the Plentywood resident received between 20 and 40 packages while working at the post office fro...