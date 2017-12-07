Whitefish Mountain Resorts opens for the season with $2.6 million in upgrades

WHITEFISH- Whitefish Mountain Resort opened for the 2017-2018 winter ski season Thursday.

It's is a special year too, because its their 70th Anniversary Season.

Thursday, six lifts including the newly relocated Chair 5 lift are running and downloading on Chair 1 will be required for all guests. 29 trails will open with

specially-priced adult lift ticket for $62

“Another winter is upon us and we are excited to offer our guests more improvements again this season including the relocation and upgrade of Chair 5 to the East Rim, and Phase 1 of the Ed & Mully’s lodge remodel,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said.

Thursday chairs 1, 5, 6, 7, 11 and T-Bar 2 will open.

In a release, those with WMR say the new East Rim chairlift will allow skiers to access 10 runs including Moe Mentum, East Rim Face, East Rim, Whitey’s, N.B.C., First Creek, Don’s Descent, Moose, Evan’s Heaven and Lee’s Way. On the North Side of the mountain Caribou, Goat Haunt, Gray Wolf, Big Horn, Black Bear, Marmot, Silvertip, Whitetail, Kodiak and Hollywood will be open.

Chair 1 will open at 9:30 a.m. and Chair 6 at 9 a.m. to provide guest with access to the Lift Plaza and Chair 1 from the Base Lodge and lower parking lots. There will not be any terrain open to ski down to the Base Lodge.

The resort will provide shuttles to transport guests between the Lift Plaza and Base Lodge as well as lower mountain parking lots.

