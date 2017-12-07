Governor orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor day

The state of Montana is marking National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by flying all official flags at half-staff. Gov. Steve Bullock issued a proclamation Dec. 6 that reads:

"I hereby order all flags flown in the State of Montana to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, December 7th, 2017 to observe National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

On this 76th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, we honor those American patriots who lost their lives on that fateful day, and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of freedom and liberty for which all who serve this great nation, then and now, swear to uphold and protect."