Compromise reached over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton

A Missoula rabbi and Ravalli County Commissioners said that they have reached a compromise over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton.

Commissioners suggested the rabbi host a menorah ceremony at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, making this the first public menorah ceremony in Hamilton.

The conversations started at a meeting earlier this week with Missoula-based Rabbi Berry Nash and Ravalli County Commissioners.

Rabbi Nash said that he asked Ravalli County if he could host a menorah lighting ceremony on county land. One request included the Ravalli County Courthouse in Hamilton.

But some Ravalli commissioners raised concerns.

"Our problem with that was once he puts up a religious symbol than we have to allow other religions to do the same thing,” said Ray Hawk.

But, Rabbi Nash said that they came to an agreement to host the menorah lighting at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds instead.

Rabbi Nash said that the ceremony will be held on the first night of Hanukkah on December 12 at 5:30 pm.

"I think the community is very positive about this. Everyone that commented at the meeting, most of the commissioners were for it. The commissioners just didn't want to give the green light. But even the people who came to comment from the community, everyone was very excited for the menorah lighting in Hamilton," said Rabbi Nash.

Rabbi Nash said that he left the meeting feeling grateful and is looking forward to the first known public menorah lighting in Hamilton.