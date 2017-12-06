Compromise reached over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Compromise reached over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton

Posted: Updated:
HAMILTON -

A Missoula rabbi and Ravalli County Commissioners said that they have reached a compromise over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton.

Commissioners suggested the rabbi host a menorah ceremony at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, making this the first public menorah ceremony in Hamilton.

The conversations started at a meeting earlier this week with Missoula-based Rabbi Berry Nash and Ravalli County Commissioners.

Rabbi Nash said that he asked Ravalli County if he could host a menorah lighting ceremony on county land. One request included the Ravalli County Courthouse in Hamilton.

But some Ravalli commissioners raised concerns.

"Our problem with that was once he puts up a religious symbol than we have to allow other religions to do the same thing,” said Ray Hawk.

But, Rabbi Nash said that they came to an agreement to host the menorah lighting at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds instead.

Rabbi Nash said that the ceremony will be held on the first night of Hanukkah on December 12 at 5:30 pm. 

"I think the community is very positive about this. Everyone that commented at the meeting, most of the commissioners were for it. The commissioners just didn't want to give the green light. But even the people who came to comment from the community, everyone was very excited for the menorah lighting in Hamilton," said Rabbi Nash.

Rabbi Nash said that he left the meeting feeling grateful and is looking forward to the first known public menorah lighting in Hamilton.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Compromise reached over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton

    Compromise reached over a menorah lighting ceremony in Hamilton

    Thursday, December 7 2017 11:06 AM EST2017-12-07 16:06:45 GMT

    Commissioners suggested the rabbi host a menorah ceremony at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, making this the first public menorah ceremony in Hamilton. 

    Commissioners suggested the rabbi host a menorah ceremony at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, making this the first public menorah ceremony in Hamilton. 

  • Hamilton Police confirm identity of teen death

    Hamilton Police confirm identity of teen death

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 1:22 PM EST2017-12-06 18:22:39 GMT

    Officials have released the name of a 16-year-old Hamilton boy who died over the weekend of an apparent prescription drug overdose.    

    Officials have released the name of a 16-year-old Hamilton boy who died over the weekend of an apparent prescription drug overdose.    

  • Officials identify gunman in Trout Creek murder-suicide

    Officials identify gunman in Trout Creek murder-suicide

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-06 22:34:44 GMT
     MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have identified the gunman in a Thanksgiving weekend murder-suicide that left another man injured.    Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel says 64-year-old William Tyree got into a heated argument with 83-year-old Charles Moore at a residence near Trout Creek on the night of Nov. 25. Moore was shot in the shoulder and is recovering from wound.    Rummel says Tyree also shot and killed a woman at ...
     MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Law enforcement officers in western Montana have identified the gunman in a Thanksgiving weekend murder-suicide that left another man injured.    Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel says 64-year-old William Tyree got into a heated argument with 83-year-old Charles Moore at a residence near Trout Creek on the night of Nov. 25. Moore was shot in the shoulder and is recovering from wound.    Rummel says Tyree also shot and killed a woman at ...

  • Delta flight makes emergency bathroom stop in Montana

    Delta flight makes emergency bathroom stop in Montana

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 10:04 AM EST2017-12-06 15:04:41 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Delta flight from New York City to Seattle had to make a stop in Billings after the plane's toilets filled up and passengers couldn't hold it any longer. 

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Delta flight from New York City to Seattle had to make a stop in Billings after the plane's toilets filled up and passengers couldn't hold it any longer. 

  • Last funding push of 2017 for Glacier National Park

    Last funding push of 2017 for Glacier National Park

    Thursday, December 7 2017 12:22 AM EST2017-12-07 05:22:46 GMT

    After a brutal fire season which included the loss of the historic Sperry Chalet...

    After a brutal fire season which included the loss of the historic Sperry Chalet...

  • Montana crews called to help in California

    Montana crews called to help in California

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 3:19 PM EST2017-12-06 20:19:53 GMT

    If the order is filled, Montana could send 250 engines to assist crews in California.  

    If the order is filled, Montana could send 250 engines to assist crews in California.  

  • Whitefish Energy settles dispute over Puerto Rico grid work

    Whitefish Energy settles dispute over Puerto Rico grid work

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 5:41 PM EST2017-12-06 22:41:34 GMT

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid has reached a settlement in a dispute over money it said it was owed for the work.    Representatives of Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings and Arc American of Indiana confirmed the settlement Wednesday. They declined to release details.    Whitefish sued Arc in federal court on Dec. 1 for allegedly interfering with payments...

    BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A small Montana company that landed and lost a contract to restore Puerto Rico's hurricane-shattered electric grid has reached a settlement in a dispute over money it said it was owed for the work.    Representatives of Montana-based Whitefish Energy Holdings and Arc American of Indiana confirmed the settlement Wednesday. They declined to release details.    Whitefish sued Arc in federal court on Dec. 1 for allegedly interfering with payments...

  • High-speed chase reported on Highway 93

    High-speed chase reported on Highway 93

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:13 PM EST2017-12-06 21:13:05 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating a shooting that happened after a high-speed chase Wednesday. The chase started in Missoula shortly after noon, after reports of a vehicle driving recklessly in a residential neighborhood. 

    The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating a shooting that happened after a high-speed chase Wednesday. The chase started in Missoula shortly after noon, after reports of a vehicle driving recklessly in a residential neighborhood. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.