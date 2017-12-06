Griz game against UCLA canceled due to fires

LOS ANGELES - Tonight's Griz men's basketball game versus UCLA has been canceled due to concerns about the wildfires in southern California.

A notice from UCLA reads: "The health and safety of student-athletes, staff and fans is our top priority. Due to concerns stemming from area wildfires, tonight's men's basketball game versus Montana has been canceled."

A series of wildfires in the last few days have burned 83,000 acres, forced thousands of evacuations and shut down I-405, one of the busiest interstate highways in the country. The UCLA campus is located a few miles south of the Skirball Fire. School officials also canceled classes this afternoon due to traffic snarls.

UCLA says single-game ticket purchases for tonight's men's basketball game will be automatically refunded.