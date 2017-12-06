High-speed chase reported on Highway 93

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating a shooting that happened after a high-speed chase Wednesday.

The chase started in Missoula shortly after noon, after reports of a vehicle driving recklessly in a residential neighborhood.

A press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle drove northbound into Lake County on Highway 93. The driver reportedly reached speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

Missoula County requested support from the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Flathead Tribal Police to stop the car.

According to the press release, once the pursuit hit Eagle Pass Trail in the Ninepipes area, a passenger fired at officers who were in pursuit of the car. Lake County officials say the car eventually stopped on Eagle Pass Trail and shots were fired at the suspects and by law enforcement.

The suspects reportedly surrendered. The two females were taken into custody.

Flathead County Sheriff's Detectives are investigating the shooting incident.