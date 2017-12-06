Montana crews called to help in California

As wildfires rip through California, teams in Montana have been called in to help.

The Missoula Fire Department is sending two engines to California. They tell us Montana got orders to send 50 strike teams to California. Each strike team is made of five engines. So, if the order is filled, Montana could send 250 engines to assist crews in California.

Capt. Michael Bowman with Missoula Rural Fire Department said teams will be in California for two weeks, putting them back in Montana right before Christmas. He said it was nice to be able to give back after teams from all across the nation helped fight Montana's historic fire season this summer.