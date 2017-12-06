Trial set for man accused of killing neighbor, taking baby

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Trial is scheduled in March for a North Dakota man accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so he and his girlfriend could keep the baby. William Hoehn appeared Wednesday in Cass County Court in Fargo. The 32-year-old and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Brooke Crews, are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo. A change of plea hearing for Crews is scheduled for Dec. 11. She a...

