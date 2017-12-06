Flathead County confirms two flu deaths - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Flathead County confirms two flu deaths

Two Flathead County residents over the age of 65 died in the last week from complications related to influenza, according to county health officials. Seven people have been hospitalized so far, and it's still early in the flu season, says health officer Hillary Hanson.

The Flathead City-County Health Department would like to remind the public that everyone 6 months of age and older should be vaccinated for the flu every season. It takes up to two weeks after the vaccination for antibodies to develop, so it’s important to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"It’s about protecting yourself, and it’s about protecting the vulnerable populations around you," Hanson says.

Other ways of preventing the spread of illness including covering a cough, frequent handwashing and staying home if you’re unwell. Flu virus spreads via coughing, sneezing or by touching something that has virus on it and then touching your mouth or nose. Most adults are infectious a day before symptoms appear and a week afterward.

Flu symptoms include fever, headache, tiredness, dry cough, sore throat, runny nose and muscle aches. Stomach symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also common in children. Complications can include pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration, and a worsening of other chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, asthma, and congestive heart failure.

Click here for a link to find a flu vaccination location near you.

