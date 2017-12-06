Spokane woman finds needle in bottle of conditioner

SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman found a hypodermic needle inside of conditioner she just purchased. Now she wants to know how something like this could happen.

Monday night as Jenee Dumas Brownlee was washing her hair something strange happened.

"I opened the cap and squeezed it out and a needle cap came out into my hand," Brownlee said.

After getting out of the shower she emptied the bottle and was shocked at what came out.

"I freaked out," she said. "I was like 'Am I going to be sick?' just oh my god."

Brownlee said she bought the bottle of Nexxus conditioner from a Walmart in Airway Heights the night before. She's used their products before and never had anything like this happen. She immediately called the number on the bottle. She also called Walmart to report her disturbing discovery.

"They just apologized profusely and said to bring it back and they would be happy to give me my money back," she said.

Brownlee says she wants to make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

Walmart says they're looking into the situation. In a statement they told KHQ they spoke with Brownlee and told her to "bring the product in so that we could provide her with a refund/exchange and file a report on the incident...Bringing in the product so we can look into it and make it right is the first step in a situation like this."