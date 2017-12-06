ABC FOX Montana receives recognition for Capitol Christmas Tree coverage

All of the partners who helped the Capitol Christmas Tree on its journey to Washington, DC were recognized for their efforts Tuesday night.

That included ABC FOX Montana, the official media sponsor of this year's People's Tree, which was hand-picked from the Kootenai National Forest.

Our own Angela Marshall and Jackie Coffin were there to accept the award on the station's behalf.

Angela says the best part of her journey in chasing the tree has been meeting all of the people who have helped it along the way.

Other recognitions went out to the Kootenai National Forest and Whitewood Trucking Company to name a small few.





