Montana's Yaak spruce to light up Wednesday on West Lawn in Washington DC

WASHINGTON DC- The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be lit by the Speaker of the House, Paul D. Ryan, on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 during a ceremony on the West Front Lawn beginning at 5 p.m.

Architect of the Capitol Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, LEED AP, will serve as master of ceremonies. The Architect of the Capitol selects the tree, in consultation with the United States Forest Service.

This year's tree was chosen from the Kootenai National Forest located in the northwest corner of Montana. The Englemann Spruce is sponsored by the Montana Congressional Delegation led by U.S. Senator Jon Tester.

It was harvested near Yaak, Montana on November 8, 2017 and will travel cross-country to Washington, D.C. by truck. The Capitol Christmas Tree will make stops in communities along the route to the nation's capital.

The tree will arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, November 27, 2017. The Architect of the Capitol's grounds team will secure the tree and decorate it with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from communities across Montana.

The annual lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree is a time-honored tradition of more than 50 years. The tree will be lit from nightfall until 11 p.m. each evening through January 1, 2018.