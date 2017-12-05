DC arborist celebrates special Montana connection

WASHINGTON, D.C.- Crews worked this week to decorate the Capitol Christmas Tree with ornaments made by kids in Montana. And one of the crew members had a special connection to the Treasure State.

Merissa Reynolds works as a gardener at the Senate building, but has previously lived in Kalispell and worked for the Montana Conservation Corps in Glacier National Park. She says she couldn’t miss a chance to tap into her Montana pride.

“Once I found out the tree was from Montana, I said ‘Well that has a really special place in my heart,’” Reynolds said. “I asked to do a little weeklong detail with the arborist crew and my supervisor approved it and everything.”

Reynolds says her favorite ornament so far is a ceramic cut-out of Montana that says “My sky is bigger than your sky.”

Elsewhere in the nation’s capital, 66 trees from Montana decorate federal buildings, senator’s offices, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office and Sen . Jon Tester’s office.