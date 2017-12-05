Montana photo contest winners attend Capitol ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C.- A group of high school students from Libby and Troy are attending the Capitol Christmas Tree lighting in D.C. this week after winning a photo contest. The seven students submitted to the 2017 Kootenai National Forest Capitol Christmas Tree Photo Contest earlier this year.

This year's Capitol tree is a 79-foot Engelmann Spruce cut in the Kootenai forest. The students are touring D.C. and attending the tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, Dec. 6, before attending receptions to meet U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell.

In addition to watching the tree lighting 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, the students will attend a reception hosted by Sen. Jon Tester at the United States Botanic Garden and a reception hosted by U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell, among other items.

The students say it is an honor to represent their school.

Their winning photos will be framed and hung in the U.S. Forest Service building in D.C.