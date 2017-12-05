Poll ranks each state's favorite candy

A new survey ranks each state’s favorite holiday season candy according to customer favorites and confectioners’ estimates. Candy canes and Pez ranked among some of the most popular treats throughout the nation.

Around the winter holidays, Montanans most often reach for Skittles, followed by Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Cups and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, according to the results. Snicker’s and Reese’s Pieces are popular in Wyoming, and chocolate Santas are big in North Dakota. Idaho is all about M&Ms, Hershey Kisses and Jolly Ranchers. Alaskans dig "reindeer corn," a seasonal take on candy corn.

The results were tabulated by CandyStore.com, an online bulk retailer. Click here to see their interactive candy map of the nation.

The National Confectioners Association estimates that Americans will spend $1.93 billion on candy in the eight weeks leading up to Christmas—not quite as much as Halloween, when Americans were projected to have spent $2.7 billion on candy, according to the National Retail Federation.