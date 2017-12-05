Date Submitted: 10-09-17

Department: News

Position: News/Digital Reporter - Bozeman

Date Available: Immediately

Job Description: Shoot/write/edit news stories for television broadcast, web, and social media. Community appearances and other duties as assigned.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Broadcast Journalism preferred. Camera and editing skills a must; PC competent; Ability to life and carry up to 24 lbs., Valid Driver's License with clean driving record.

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a News/Digital Reporter for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Bozeman, MT. We are looking for a creative storyteller with solid shooting & editing skills. A successful candidate must be motivated, ambitious, and hardworking. He/she must be organized and able to meet daily deadlines. Competitive salary & benefits. This is a great place to learn and grow!

Please submit resume, cover letter, demo-reel link via email to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.