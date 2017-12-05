Camera Audio Operator - Missoula - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Camera Audio Operator - Missoula

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Date Submitted:                               11-28-2017

Department:                                      News Production

Position:                                            News Production Tech

Date Available:                                 December 2017

Job Description:  In studio camera and audio board operator during nightly news broadcasts. Live sports and live news remote broadcasts.

Qualifications:  Undergraduate Degree in Television Production preferred.  Basic knowledge of camera operation preferred; PC competent. Ability to work as part of team in a fast-paced, high-stress environment. Strong communication skills are a must.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions:  Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment. Sight and dexterity to do computer input and run the audio board.

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Part-Time Camera/Audio Operator for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Missoula.

Position will work directly with the news department on a daily basis operating studio cameras and production audio boards during live news broadcasts. Ideal candidate will be detail oriented and capable of communicating effectively in a fast-paced live news environment.

Candidate must be motivated, ambitious, hardworking, and organized. Please submit resume and cover letter to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

