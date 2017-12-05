Camera Audio Operator - Missoula

Date Submitted: 11-28-2017

Department: News Production

Position: News Production Tech

Date Available: December 2017

Job Description: In studio camera and audio board operator during nightly news broadcasts. Live sports and live news remote broadcasts.

Qualifications: Undergraduate Degree in Television Production preferred. Basic knowledge of camera operation preferred; PC competent. Ability to work as part of team in a fast-paced, high-stress environment. Strong communication skills are a must.

Physical Requirements or Restrictions: Ability to lift and carry up to 25 lbs. equipment. Sight and dexterity to do computer input and run the audio board.

ABC FOX Montana is hiring a Part-Time Camera/Audio Operator for our statewide and regional newscasts. This position will be based in Missoula.

Position will work directly with the news department on a daily basis operating studio cameras and production audio boards during live news broadcasts. Ideal candidate will be detail oriented and capable of communicating effectively in a fast-paced live news environment.

Candidate must be motivated, ambitious, hardworking, and organized. Please submit resume and cover letter to jobs@cowlesmontana.com. Cowles Montana Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer.