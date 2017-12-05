Belgrade girl donates to pay other students' school lunch balanc - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Belgrade girl donates to pay other students' school lunch balances

BELGRADE - A Belgrade girl has donated part of her Christmas money to help pay other students' school lunch debts.
  
The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Tuesday 10-year-old Julie Foret donated $80 to Ridge View Elementary School to pay off students' lunch debts.
  
Julie was inspired after overhearing her neighbor Shawnna McLaughlin say she wanted to donate money to help alleviate school's lunch debt.
  
Julie says she decided to donate because she already has so many toys.
  
Together, Julie and McLaughlin donated $120.
  
Julie hopes that by help with families' lunch debt they will have extra money to spend on Christmas gifts for their kids.
  
Julie's mother, Elizabeth Scott, describes her daughter as a selfless person who is always considering the needs of others.
 

