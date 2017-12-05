The importance of clearing snow off of your car before you drive

Clearing and scraping off snow and ice in the morning might just be the last thing that you want to do, but it is extremely important that you do so. Why? Because it helps keep you and every other driver safe on the road.

When clearing off your car, you want to make sure that you brush off both the windshield and the rear window. Clearing both increases your visibility. Also, make sure to break the ice off of your windshield wipers.

Side windows and mirrors are also important. Removing snow from these areas can be just as important as the windshield itself.

And, make sure to clear off your head and taillights. Not only will it help you see but, it will help other drivers see you especially in hazardous conditions.