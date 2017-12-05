No vote on possible Grove St. townhomes

Clearing and scraping off snow and ice in the morning might just be the last thing that you want to do, but it is extremely important that you do so. Why? Because it helps keep you and every other driver safe on the road.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
The University of Montana has taken back notice to lecturers that their contracts will not be renewed and their jobs will end in May. Termination notice was sent to 30 lecturers Friday. But hours later UM indicated the decision had been reversed.
About 30 lecturers who thought they were out of a job at the University of Montana found out hours later that they are still employed after the school reversed their decision.
BUTTE - A family and their pet dog are safe after a burning candle ignited a house fire early Saturday morning in Butte. At 1:26 a.m., local law enforcement and the Butte Silver-Bow and Racetrack fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Lafayette and George. Upon arrival, first responders observed smoke issuing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine that an active fire was burning through the ceiling and into the...
Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced Dec. 4 a consumer protection lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, which manufactures opioid medication Oxycontin. Fox's office claims that Purdue should be held partly responsible for the prescription opioid epidemic. In a press release, Fox said: "As our investigation revealed and our complaint alleges, for years, Purdue knew the damage caused by Oxycontin, and rather than scale back or eliminate distribution of the drug, it ramped-up ...
