No vote on possible Grove St. townhomes

Still no decision from Missoula City Council about a possible townhouse development off North Reserve.

Residents weighed on Monday night during the public hearing for Kolendich Properties’ proposal for a townhome development.

The proposal calls for 10-plus units to be built on North Grove Street near Roderick Way near the Clark Fork River.

It's a neighborhood that right now is primarily single-family homes.

Missoula City Council members said that they are holding off on a vote and need more time to discuss the proposal.

Some people said this a good way to add some affordable housing to the area.

However, others argue the plans would change the character of the area.

They're also worried that more development will mean more traffic in the area and in-turn, hazardous conditions for vehicles and pedestrians.

"Our traffic is bad enough on Grove Street. It's going to add 35 more homes, I believe. which will make a lot of traffic. My street is one of the entrances to this development. We have a quiet neighborhood and I'm not happy about it,” said Lisa Donnelly, resident.

One of the main complaints of many people at tonight's meeting was the lack of notification about the proposal.

Many claim they did not receive any form of notice about the development.

Members from the city council said it will be looking into this issue.

As for a future meeting on the development, no date has been set.