Montana attorney general sues Oxycontin maker

HELENA- Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced Dec. 4 a consumer protection lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, which manufactures opioid medication Oxycontin. Fox's office claims that Purdue should be held partly responsible for the prescription opioid epidemic.

In a press release, Fox said: "As our investigation revealed and our complaint alleges, for years, Purdue knew the damage caused by Oxycontin, and rather than scale back or eliminate distribution of the drug, it ramped-up deceptive marketing tactics to present the drug as ‘safe.’ Purdue manipulates doctors, lies to consumers, and its actions contributed to thousands of deaths across the country.”

The suit seeks punitive damages and civil penalties from Purdue, and accuses the company of "deceptive marketing" and creating a "public health epidemic."

The Montana Department of Justice estimates that more than 700 Montanans have died of an opioid overdose since 2000.