Family, dog safe in Butte house fire started by candle

BUTTE - A family and their pet dog are safe after a burning candle ignited a house fire early Saturday morning in Butte.

At 1:26 a.m. on Dec. 2, local law enforcement and the Butte Silver-Bow and Racetrack Volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Lafayette and George. Upon arrival, first responders observed smoke issuing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine that an active fire was burning through the ceiling and into the attic. The occupants of the home stood by. 

Firefighters found the family's pet dog, who was still inside, and took the dog outside to administer emergency aid. The dog was later taken to a veterinarian and was reported to be doing well.

After extinguishing the fire, firefighters also retrieved two pet lizards that were kept in an aquarium in the living room. The lizards were taken outside but it was uncertain if the lizards would survive.

Responders determined that a candle left burning in the kitchen ignited the fire. They cleared the scene at 3:26 a.m.

Fire Marshal Brian Doherty would like to remind everyone to take precautions when lighting candles:

1) Never use lighted candles on a tree or near other evergreens; 
2) Keep a 12” circle of safety around all candles; and 
3) Place candles in non-tip candle holders where they cannot be knocked down or blown over.

The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department also credits the employees of Front Street Safeway 310, who initiated the effort to obtain a grant that included seven Pet Oxygen Mask Kits from the Emma Zen Foundation. 

Information and photos courtesy Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

