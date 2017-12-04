Family, dog safe in Butte house fire started by candle

BUTTE - A family and their pet dog are safe after a burning candle ignited a house fire early Saturday morning in Butte. At 1:26 a.m., local law enforcement and the Butte Silver-Bow and Racetrack fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Lafayette and George. Upon arrival, first responders observed smoke issuing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine that an active fire was burning through the ceiling and into the...
Warning for customers to not fall for scams on Cyber Monday.
LA GRANDE, Wash. - Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. Washington State Patrol spokeswoman Brooke Bova says the crash happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on Mountain Highway East near La Grande.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Marshals want you to know of several nationwide imposter scams from people claiming to be U.S. Marshals, court officers or other law enforcement officials. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.
WASHINGTON - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is complaining that Senate Democrats are holding the department's nominees "hostage" to a political agenda that includes opposition to his review of presidentially designated monuments.
Christopher Linck served in the United States Marine Corps from 2000 to 2004.
CLACKAMAS, Ore. - A deliveryman in Oregon who heard a woman's screams for help had his wife call 911, but when a deputy showed up it turned out the screamer was a parrot, not a woman. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that when Clackamas County Sheriff's Deputy Hayden Sanders showed up, all he found was Diego the Parrot.
The screenplay for "Turn It Up" has been in the making for about 30 years. "Well the screenplay is actually loosely based on my life," said filmmaker Michael Charboneau.
WASHINGTON - Democratic senators are harshly criticizing a National Park Service plan to impose steep increases in entrance fees at 17 of its most popular parks, including the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Yellowstone and Zion. The senators say the plan would exclude many Americans from enjoying national parks and call the proposed fee levels "arbitrary and unjustifiable."
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is alive and uninjured after being fired upon by multiple gunmen during a traffic stop. The shooting took place on Monday October 23, 2017, at 9:08 p.m. at State Route 241 near Alexander Road.
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
The University of Montana has taken back notice to lecturers that their contracts will not be renewed and their jobs will end in May. Termination notice was sent to 30 lecturers Friday. But hours later UM indicated the decision had been reversed.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
MSU grad Carla Rickert who lives in Bozeman, recently wrote a children’s book to help children ages two through eight learn about science.
Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery announced Friday that Walmart is purchasing and additional $250 billion in products from the company. The Three Forks-based company says the deal will extend the agreement between the two companies throughout 2023. Wheat Montana also says the deal with Walmart has allowed the company to provide an additional 100 jobs.
About 30 lecturers who thought they were out of a job at the University of Montana found out hours later that they are still employed after the school reversed their decision.
A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.
