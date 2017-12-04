Billings man pleads guilty in pot-related vehicular homicide case

About 30 lecturers who thought they were out of a job at the University of Montana found out hours later that they are still employed after the school reversed their decision.
BUTTE - A family and their pet dog are safe after a burning candle ignited a house fire early Saturday morning in Butte. At 1:26 a.m., local law enforcement and the Butte Silver-Bow and Racetrack fire departments responded to a structure fire at the corner of Lafayette and George. Upon arrival, first responders observed smoke issuing from the eaves of the home. Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine that an active fire was burning through the ceiling and into the...
Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery announced Friday that Walmart is purchasing and additional $250 billion in products from the company. The Three Forks-based company says the deal will extend the agreement between the two companies throughout 2023. Wheat Montana also says the deal with Walmart has allowed the company to provide an additional 100 jobs.
Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...
Missoula Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Food Bank ...
Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.
The University of Montana has taken back notice to lecturers that their contracts will not be renewed and their jobs will end in May. Termination notice was sent to 30 lecturers Friday. But hours later UM indicated the decision had been reversed.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
MSU grad Carla Rickert who lives in Bozeman, recently wrote a children’s book to help children ages two through eight learn about science.
A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.
