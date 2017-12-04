University of Montana cancels termination letters

The University of Montana has taken back notice to lecturers that their contracts will not be renewed and their jobs will end in May.

Termination notice was sent to 30 lecturers Friday. But hours later UM indicated the decision had been reversed.



The decision to cut lecturers was initiated to help with UM's budget shortfall. Those cuts could have saved the school approximately $1.8 million a year.

We'll post updates to this story as they're available.

12/4/2017: We have obtained a copy of the original non-appointment letter issued by UM.



