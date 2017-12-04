MSU grad writes children's book about a dog with a 7-inch tongue

MSU grad Carla Rickert who lives in Bozeman, recently wrote a children’s book to help children ages two through eight learn about science. The focus of that book? A dog with a seven inch tongue.

Mochi is no small dog weighing in at 145 pounds. But the most interesting aspect about this dog is her tongue, measured at 7.3 inches it breaks the Guinness World Record. However, because the tongue is so big it does make it hard for Mochi to breathe and exercise. Mochi came to Carla Rickert unwanted and abandoned but, Rickert adopted her with open arms.

Rickert said, “You didn’t really rescue the dog, they rescued you. She came to us at a time when life was happy go lucky and we had no idea that different things in life would maybe be more negative. Then, she just became a bright spot in our life and many people’s life.”

Rickert then decided to write a book titled, “The Adventures of Mochi the Dog.” The book is the first in a series of scientific books directed towards children between the ages of two and eight. The book is a combination of fact and fiction but it is based off of Mochi. It tells the story of how Mochi was shunned and teased for being different but eventually found a loving home. Rickert says Mochi has been a true inspiration and a great story for teaching acceptance.

Rickert said, “And there are a lot of people who get teased or bullied or don’t feel like they feel like they are accepted. And that’s all we really want as human beings, to be accepted. I feel like some people use Mochi as their inspiration as for it’s okay, pick yourself up, keep going no matter what you go through, it’s going to be okay.”

