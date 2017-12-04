MSU grad writes children's book about a dog with a 7-inch tongue - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MSU grad writes children's book about a dog with a 7-inch tongue

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

MSU grad Carla Rickert who lives in Bozeman, recently wrote a children’s book to help children ages two through eight learn about science. The focus of that book?  A dog with a seven inch tongue.

Mochi is no small dog weighing in at 145 pounds. But the most interesting aspect about this dog is her tongue, measured at 7.3 inches it breaks the Guinness World Record.  However, because the tongue is so big it does make it hard for Mochi to breathe and exercise. Mochi came to Carla Rickert unwanted and abandoned but, Rickert adopted her with open arms.

Rickert said, “You didn’t really rescue the dog, they rescued you.  She came to us at a time when life was happy go lucky and we had no idea that different things in life would maybe be more negative. Then, she just became a bright spot in our life and many people’s life.”

Rickert then decided to write a book titled, “The Adventures of Mochi the Dog.” The book is the first in a series of scientific books directed towards children between the ages of two and eight. The book is a combination of fact and fiction but it is based off of Mochi. It tells the story of how Mochi was shunned and teased for being different but eventually found a loving home. Rickert says Mochi has been a true inspiration and a great story for teaching acceptance.

Rickert said, “And there are a lot of people who get teased or bullied or don’t feel like they feel like they are accepted. And that’s all we really want as human beings, to be accepted. I feel like some people use Mochi as their inspiration as for it’s okay, pick yourself up, keep going no matter what you go through, it’s going to be okay.”

If you would like to purchase the book, or learn more about Mochi then click here.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Missoula Public Library's Annual Food for Fines

    Missoula Public Library's Annual Food for Fines

    Sunday, December 3 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-12-04 01:17:32 GMT

    Missoula  Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Food Bank ...

    Missoula  Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Food Bank ...

  • Tips for Winterizing your home

    Tips for Winterizing your home

    Sunday, December 3 2017 8:09 PM EST2017-12-04 01:09:39 GMT

    As the winter weather moves in...

    As the winter weather moves in...

  • Walmart and Wheat Montana sign deal for $250 billion

    Walmart and Wheat Montana sign deal for $250 billion

    Friday, December 1 2017 4:05 PM EST2017-12-01 21:05:42 GMT
    Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery announced Friday that Walmart is purchasing and additional $250 billion in products from the company. The Three Forks-based company says the deal will extend the agreement between the two companies throughout 2023. Wheat Montana also says the deal with Walmart has allowed the company to provide an additional 100 jobs.
    Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery announced Friday that Walmart is purchasing and additional $250 billion in products from the company. The Three Forks-based company says the deal will extend the agreement between the two companies throughout 2023. Wheat Montana also says the deal with Walmart has allowed the company to provide an additional 100 jobs.
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • SOLD--One of Colorado's Largest Remaining Mountain Ranches

    SOLD--One of Colorado's Largest Remaining Mountain Ranches

    Harrigan Land Company of Sedalia, Colorado, announces the September 29th closing on Monument Butte Ranch, near Steamboat Springs, in what was one of the state's largest acreage transactions of the year. "Monument Butte...
    Harrigan Land Company of Sedalia, Colorado, announces the September 29th closing on Monument Butte Ranch, near Steamboat Springs, in what was one of the state's largest acreage transactions of the year. "Monument Butte...

  • Silversea Introduces Inaugural 2018 'Couture Collection' Of Bespoke Global Experiences

    Silversea Introduces Inaugural 2018 'Couture Collection' Of Bespoke Global Experiences

    Ultra-luxury Silversea Cruises is introducing a new 2018 Couture Collection, an exclusive series of ocean and land adventures custom-designed for the world's most discerning travelers. The inaugural 2018 Couture...
    Ultra-luxury Silversea Cruises is introducing a new 2018 Couture Collection, an exclusive series of ocean and land adventures custom-designed for the world's most discerning travelers. The inaugural 2018 Couture...

  • 25 years of Christmas light displays come to a close in Missoula neighborhood

    25 years of Christmas light displays come to a close in Missoula neighborhood

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 1:42 AM EST2017-11-29 06:42:34 GMT
    © Photo From:Tara Schmelebeck.© Photo From:Tara Schmelebeck.

    For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.

    For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.

  • Walmart and Wheat Montana sign deal for $250 billion

    Walmart and Wheat Montana sign deal for $250 billion

    Friday, December 1 2017 4:05 PM EST2017-12-01 21:05:42 GMT
    Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery announced Friday that Walmart is purchasing and additional $250 billion in products from the company. The Three Forks-based company says the deal will extend the agreement between the two companies throughout 2023. Wheat Montana also says the deal with Walmart has allowed the company to provide an additional 100 jobs.
    Wheat Montana Farms and Bakery announced Friday that Walmart is purchasing and additional $250 billion in products from the company. The Three Forks-based company says the deal will extend the agreement between the two companies throughout 2023. Wheat Montana also says the deal with Walmart has allowed the company to provide an additional 100 jobs.

  • Grant County Sheriff: Woman arrested for Wahluke school shooting threat

    Grant County Sheriff: Woman arrested for Wahluke school shooting threat

    Wednesday, January 22 2014 11:24 AM EST2014-01-22 16:24:52 GMT
    MATTAWA, Wash. (21JAN2014) – An 18-year-old Mattawa woman is in custody for phoning in a false threat concerning Wahluke High School in Mattawa Jan. 16.
    MATTAWA, Wash. (21JAN2014) – An 18-year-old Mattawa woman is in custody for phoning in a false threat concerning Wahluke High School in Mattawa Jan. 16.

  • Global Currency Exchange Software Market 2017-2021

    Global Currency Exchange Software Market 2017-2021

    Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com SOURCE Reportlinker NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Currency Exchange Software Currency exchange software is a solution used to exchange currencies and sell and buy e-currencies. I...
    Information contained on this page is provided by an independent third-party content provider. Frankly and this Site make no warranties or representations in connection therewith. If you are affiliated with this page and would like it removed please contact pressreleases@franklyinc.com SOURCE Reportlinker NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- About Currency Exchange Software Currency exchange software is a solution used to exchange currencies and sell and buy e-currencies. I...
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.