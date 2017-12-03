Missoula Public Library's Annual Food for Fines - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula Public Library's Annual Food for Fines

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Missoula Public Library has partnered with the Missoula Food Bank for "Food for Fines" again this year.

From December 3rd through the 9th folks can bring non-perishable food items to have overdue fines forgiven.

Please, note that donations are only applicable to overdue fines, and cannot be used for fines related to lost or damaged items.      

To ensure food safety, the food bank cannot accept items like, homemade items, noncommercial canned, packaged items, open or used items and rusty or unlabeled cans.

For more information go to http://www.missoulapubliclibrary.org/

