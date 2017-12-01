Bobby is officially back! Hauck introduced as 37th Griz head coach

Bobby is officially back! Bobby Hauck was introduced today in Missoula as the 37th head football coach in University of Montana history.

The atmosphere was joyous and had the feel of a family reunion, as a local boy from Big Timber comes back home to coach his alma mater, albeit for a second time.

The official announcement was made on Twitter Friday morning on the official UM Football account, welcoming Hauck back home. Many of Hauck's former players and coaches took to Twitter as well today to express their excitement and congratulations for their former coach.

Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appearances. He also went 5-2 against Montana State in the Brawl of the Wild.

Hauck was the conference coach of the year in 2006, 2007 and 2009. After 2009 he went to UNLV where he led the Rebels to their first winning season in over a decade but was a mediocre 15-49 in his five seasons in Vegas. Hauck, 53, is a Big Timber native who ran track for the University of Montana. His brother, Tim, was a standout player who wore the legacy number 37 and played for over a decade in the NFL.