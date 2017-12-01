Spirit of Giving drive TODAY

ABC FOX Montana is hoping to make Christmas a little brighter for kids in need this year. We're supporting Toys for Tots in our annual Spirit of Giving drive. Stop by these locations to meet the team, help kids in need and spread some holiday cheer. We'll be at these locations until 6 p.m.

Missoula: Lithia Toyota

Kalispell: Kalispell Toyota

Bozeman: Opportunity Bank

We have these additional drop off locations in the Bozeman area:

Sky Federal Credit Union

-Bozeman 777 E Main Street

-Belgrade 95 N Weaver Street

- Livingston 111 North B Street

Rikki’s Furniture Gallery

-Corner of North 7th and Durston, Bozeman

Town and Country Foods

-Bozeman 219 N 19th Avenue

-Bozeman 1611 South 11th Avenue

-Belgrade 205 W Madison Avenue

-Livingston 1217 West Park Street

Kenyon Noble Lumber

-Bozeman 1243 West Oak Street

-Belgrade 4949 Jackrabbit Lane

Highgate Senior Living

-Bozeman 2219 West Oak Street

Gallatin Valley Mall

-Bozeman 2825 West Main Street

Aspire Realty

-Bozeman 4055 Valley Commons Drive