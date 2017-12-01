Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.

Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday.

Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appearances.

Hauck was the conference coach of the year in 2006, 2007 and 2009. After 2009 he went to UNLV where he led the Rebels to their first winning season in over a decade but was a mediocre 15-49 in his five seasons in Vegas. Hauck, 53, is a Big Timber native who ran track for the University of Montana. His brother, Tim, was a standout player who wore the legacy number 37 and played for over a decade in the NFL.