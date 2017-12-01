Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

Posted: Updated:

Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.  

Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday.

Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appearances.

Hauck was the conference coach of the year in 2006, 2007 and 2009. After 2009 he went to UNLV where he led the Rebels to their first winning season in over a decade but was a mediocre 15-49 in his five seasons in Vegas. Hauck, 53, is a Big Timber native who ran track for the University of Montana. His brother, Tim, was a standout player who wore the legacy number 37 and played for over a decade in the NFL.

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

    Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:47 PM EST2017-12-01 17:47:10 GMT

    Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.   Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...

    Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.   Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...

  • Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

    Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:37 AM EST2017-12-01 05:37:16 GMT

    A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.  

    A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.  

  • Spirit of Giving: One woman's spirits lifted by the Salvation Army

    Spirit of Giving: One woman's spirits lifted by the Salvation Army

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-12-01 02:10:23 GMT

    Our annual Spirit of Giving drive is Friday. We'll be at locations across the state collecting toys and money for Toys For Tots. Then, we team up with the Salvation Army to get those toys to kids in need. ABC FOX Montana caught up with a client of the Salvation Army who tells us, in her own words, about the important services they provide. 

    Our annual Spirit of Giving drive is Friday. We'll be at locations across the state collecting toys and money for Toys For Tots. Then, we team up with the Salvation Army to get those toys to kids in need. ABC FOX Montana caught up with a client of the Salvation Army who tells us, in her own words, about the important services they provide. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

    Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:37 AM EST2017-12-01 05:37:16 GMT

    A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.  

    A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.  

  • 25 years of Christmas light displays come to a close in Missoula neighborhood

    25 years of Christmas light displays come to a close in Missoula neighborhood

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 1:42 AM EST2017-11-29 06:42:34 GMT
    © Photo From:Tara Schmelebeck.© Photo From:Tara Schmelebeck.

    For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.

    For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.

  • Groups plan to sue over water pollution from Troy Mine

    Groups plan to sue over water pollution from Troy Mine

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:34 PM EST2017-11-29 23:34:43 GMT

    On behalf of the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Western Environmental Law Center sent a notice of intent to sue Hecla Mining company over water pollution from the Troy Mine in northwestern Montana.

    On behalf of the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Western Environmental Law Center sent a notice of intent to sue Hecla Mining company over water pollution from the Troy Mine in northwestern Montana.

  • Bobby Hauck Named 37th Head Coach for Griz

    Bobby Hauck Named 37th Head Coach for Griz

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:15 AM EST2017-12-01 16:15:33 GMT

    The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football. 

    The University of Montana has officially named Bobby Hauck the next Head Coach for Griz football. 

  • Unconfirmed New UM Coach Comes with Baggage

    Unconfirmed New UM Coach Comes with Baggage

    Thursday, November 30 2017 6:17 PM EST2017-11-30 23:17:30 GMT

    Longtime Griz fans and the Missoula community members likely remember Bobby Hauck's tenure as head coach as one of championship appearances and also of controversy.

    Longtime Griz fans and the Missoula community members likely remember Bobby Hauck's tenure as head coach as one of championship appearances and also of controversy.

  • Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

    Hauck back as 37th Head Coach for Griz Football

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:47 PM EST2017-12-01 17:47:10 GMT

    Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.   Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...

    Bobby Hauck will be the 37th Football Coach for the Montana Grizzlies.   Hauck, was the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, and traveled to Missoula to interview for the position Monday. Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appear...

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • "Montana Home" looking for a forever home on HGTV

    "Montana Home" looking for a forever home on HGTV

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:25 AM EST2017-11-30 14:25:02 GMT

    Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.  

    Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.  

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.