Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.

Lisa Davey is determined to get at least 500 signatures on this petition.

She said it's all in the interest of protecting the university's reputation and the safety of the university and community.

Lisa Davey's petition started with a Facebook post, and her saying that she was shocked the University of Montana would even consider Bobby Hauck.

However, she quickly saw that she wasn’t alone.

"It became apparent that lots of people felt the same way. That lead to a discussion with some of the women in Missoula Rises about needing to be proactive and make our voices heard,” said Davey.

Davey posted her petition online urging UM not to hire Bobby Hauck

She said the hire sends a terrible message to students, women and the community.

The petition goes on to say quote tell the university to “Set its sights high. No to bar brawls. No to breaking and entering. No to recruiting criminals. No to rape. No to Hauck.”

"He certainly laid a culture down that wasn't healthy for Missoula or the university,” said Davey.

Davey said those feelings have even been echoed by some faculty and administration from the university.

They even told her they want to sign the petition but feel they can't.

"I have had over two dozen from the university send me personal messages, letting me know they don't feel safe signing the petition. But they do support it and agree with it,” said Davey.

With the several hundred signatures she does have Davey reached out to UM's Athletic Director, Kent Haslam.

"I was really impressed Kent's respectful pretty rapid response to the email…with the concerns on the petition and notifying him with the signatures. However, he did indicate that people can grow and change. Which I agree with him but I think even if the coach has grown and changed this brings the university back to a dark period in its history,” said Davey.

The petition could be too little as it seems UM has already made a decision to hire.

Regardless of the official outcome, Davey wanted her voice to be heard.