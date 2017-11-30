Spirit of Giving: One woman's spirits lifted by the Salvation Army

A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.
Our annual Spirit of Giving drive is Friday. We'll be at locations across the state collecting toys and money for Toys For Tots. Then, we team up with the Salvation Army to get those toys to kids in need. ABC FOX Montana caught up with a client of the Salvation Army who tells us, in her own words, about the important services they provide.
Montana had the honor of presenting the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. That tree will be lit in a ceremony Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. From start to finish, Montanans left their mark on this tree. The first, Pete Tallmadge a fifth generation sawyer from Troy was selected to cut the tree.
Longtime Griz fans and the Missoula community members likely remember Bobby Hauck's tenure as head coach as one of championship appearances and also of controversy.
A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
SANDY VALLEY, Nev. 164 dogs have been rescued from a U-Haul truck southwest of Las Vegas. According to NBC affiliate KSNV-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department believes the Pomeranians were put in the truck by a breeder in Sandy Valley, Nevada. BREAKING: 164 pomeranians rescued from a breeder in Sandy Valley, NV. The dogs were stacked in kennels inside a Uhaul truck without food or water. They are now being cared
Jim Nabors, who played Gomer Pyle on TV's "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at 87.
