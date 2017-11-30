Spirit of Giving: One woman's spirits lifted by the Salvation Army

Our annual Spirit of Giving drive is Friday. We'll be at locations across the state collecting toys and money for Toys For Tots. Then, we team up with the Salvation Army to get those toys to kids in need. ABC FOX Montana caught up with a client of the Salvation Army who tells us, in her own words, about the important services they provide.

Montana had the honor of presenting the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. That tree will be lit in a ceremony Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. From start to finish, Montanans left their mark on this tree. The first, Pete Tallmadge a fifth generation sawyer from Troy was selected to cut the tree.

Longtime Griz fans and the Missoula community members likely remember Bobby Hauck's tenure as head coach as one of championship appearances and also of controversy.

The price of kids sports has nearly doubled in the last ten years turning youth sports into a nearly 20 billion dollar industry. In the last year most sports have seen an increase of ten percent or higher. Here’s how they rank by annual costs. Topping the list is lacrosse at an average of nearly $8,000. Hockey comes in next at an average just over $7,000 followed by baseball and softball at just over $4,000. Towards the bottom of the list there’s football and soccer total...