Capitol Christmas Tree: Montanans make their mark

Montana had the honor of presenting the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. That tree will be lit in a ceremony Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

From start to finish, Montanans left their mark on this tree. The first, Pete Tallmadge a fifth generation sawyer from Troy was selected to cut the tree.

He said it was a big moment for a man in a profession with an uncertain future.

"There used to be a lot of us that cut trees down," Tallmadge said. "Now it's done with machines. There's not a lot of us left."

