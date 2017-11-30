Capitol Christmas Tree: Montanans make their mark - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Capitol Christmas Tree: Montanans make their mark

Posted: Updated:
YAAK -

Montana had the honor of presenting the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. That tree will be lit in a ceremony Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

From start to finish, Montanans left their mark on this tree. The first, Pete Tallmadge a fifth generation sawyer from Troy was selected to cut the tree. 

He said it was a big moment for a man in a profession with an uncertain future. 

"There used to be a lot of us that cut trees down," Tallmadge said. "Now it's done with machines. There's not a lot of us left."

You can hear more from Pete and the countless Montanans who left their mark on the Capitol Christmas Tree in a special report Saturday on ABC Montana at 4:30 p.m.
And be sure to stay tuned to this station and our social media pages all next week as we travel to Washington, D.C. for the lighting ceremony. 

  • StatewideMore>>

  • Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

    Petition against UM's Hiring of Bobby Hauck

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:37 AM EST2017-12-01 05:37:16 GMT

    A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.  

    A Missoula woman has started a petition against University of Montana’s hiring of Bobby Hauck.  

  • Spirit of Giving: One woman's spirits lifted by the Salvation Army

    Spirit of Giving: One woman's spirits lifted by the Salvation Army

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:10 PM EST2017-12-01 02:10:23 GMT

    Our annual Spirit of Giving drive is Friday. We'll be at locations across the state collecting toys and money for Toys For Tots. Then, we team up with the Salvation Army to get those toys to kids in need. ABC FOX Montana caught up with a client of the Salvation Army who tells us, in her own words, about the important services they provide. 

    Our annual Spirit of Giving drive is Friday. We'll be at locations across the state collecting toys and money for Toys For Tots. Then, we team up with the Salvation Army to get those toys to kids in need. ABC FOX Montana caught up with a client of the Salvation Army who tells us, in her own words, about the important services they provide. 

  • Capitol Christmas Tree: Montanans make their mark

    Capitol Christmas Tree: Montanans make their mark

    Thursday, November 30 2017 9:06 PM EST2017-12-01 02:06:20 GMT

    Montana had the honor of presenting the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. That tree will be lit in a ceremony Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. From start to finish, Montanans left their mark on this tree. The first, Pete Tallmadge a fifth generation sawyer from Troy was selected to cut the tree. 

    Montana had the honor of presenting the Capitol Christmas Tree this year. That tree will be lit in a ceremony Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. From start to finish, Montanans left their mark on this tree. The first, Pete Tallmadge a fifth generation sawyer from Troy was selected to cut the tree. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.