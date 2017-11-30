Unconfirmed New UM Coach Comes with Baggage

Longtime Griz fans and the Missoula community members likely remember Bobby Hauck's tenure as head coach as one of championship appearances and also of controversy.

While we're still waiting on official word from the University of Montana that Hauck is Montana's next coach.

One thing is clear, people in this community and throughout our region have strong feelings about Hauck.

Seven Big Sky Championship Titles in seven seasons.

It's a winning record that cannot be denied.

A record Griz fans can get behind and one that helped launch NFL careers for some of Hauck's former players.

Nine of Hauck's recruits during his tenure at Montana were drafted to NFL teams including Kroy Biermann, Marc Mariani and Jordan Tripp.

But, with his successes as a coach also came controversy for Hauck.

The Missoulian laid out a timeline that cannot be overlooked.

According to the Missoulia, during Hauck's seven year coaching tenure a dozen of his players ran into trouble with the law including a case in June 2007 when cornerback Jimmy Wilson was charged with shooting a killing a man.

After two trials, he was acquitted.

In November 2007, three Griz football players were arrested for a home invasion and robbery near campus.

And in September 2008, three players assaulted a student outside a dorm leaving him with serious injuries.

Hauck faced scrutiny of his own after refusing to answer questions from reporters of the Montana Kaimin, when they pressed him for information about two players accused of assaulting a student at a party.

The story was picked up nationally and Hauck was criticized for his actions.

One ESPN reporter nicknamed him "the bum".

Again, we don't have official confirmation from the University at this point.

But just the information from our sources that he's been offered the job has people talking.