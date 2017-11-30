"Montana Home" looking for a forever home on HGTV - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

"Montana Home" looking for a forever home on HGTV

BOZEMAN -

Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.  The show is based out of Bozeman and would air on home and garden television, otherwise known as HGTV!

Real estate agents Jackie Wickens and Trecie Wheat Hughes will be helping clients sort through homes ranging from historic to log cabins to even ranch houses. Trecie designs the home and Jackie is in charge of construction. They hope to contract local craftsman to remodel homes. But, together they build dream homes and hope to fill the void that Chip and Joanna from Fixer Upper are leaving on the channel.

Hughes said, “That’s crossed our mind, it’s so crazy to talk about, but yeah I think that America is read for authenticity or simplicity and by that I mean everyone is fascinated by Montana and Montana is definitely a character on our show. They are fascinated because our lifestyle is so different and I think they forget that after we are here for a couple years.”

Trecie added that they are on pins and needles waiting for the call but, if they do get it they could start shooting as early as March.    

