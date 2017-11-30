Youth sports are on the rise: Here's what you need to know:

The price of kids sports has nearly doubled in the last ten years turning youth sports into a nearly 20 billion dollar industry. In the last year most sports have seen an increase of ten percent or higher. Here’s how they rank by annual costs.
Topping the list is lacrosse at an average of nearly $8,000. Hockey comes in next at an average just over $7,000 followed by baseball and softball at just over $4,000. Towards the bottom of the list there’s football and soccer totaling nearly $3,000 while basketball is just under $2,000. All of these sports are up at least 10 percent from the previous year.
The most affordable sports on the list include swimming, running and wrestling. Those are all $1,000 and under, but if you’re looking to find some options at cheaper prices you can look into youth programs and camps available at places such as the YMCA as they usually offer activities and sports at cheaper rates.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
On behalf of the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Western Environmental Law Center sent a notice of intent to sue Hecla Mining company over water pollution from the Troy Mine in northwestern Montana.
On behalf of the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Western Environmental Law Center sent a notice of intent to sue Hecla Mining company over water pollution from the Troy Mine in northwestern Montana.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.
Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about processed bone treats after they received 68 reports of pet illnesses and deaths.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about processed bone treats after they received 68 reports of pet illnesses and deaths.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page