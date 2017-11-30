Youth sports are on the rise: Here's what you need to know:

The price of kids sports has nearly doubled in the last ten years turning youth sports into a nearly 20 billion dollar industry. In the last year most sports have seen an increase of ten percent or higher. Here’s how they rank by annual costs.

Topping the list is lacrosse at an average of nearly $8,000. Hockey comes in next at an average just over $7,000 followed by baseball and softball at just over $4,000. Towards the bottom of the list there’s football and soccer totaling nearly $3,000 while basketball is just under $2,000. All of these sports are up at least 10 percent from the previous year.

The most affordable sports on the list include swimming, running and wrestling. Those are all $1,000 and under, but if you’re looking to find some options at cheaper prices you can look into youth programs and camps available at places such as the YMCA as they usually offer activities and sports at cheaper rates.