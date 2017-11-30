Bear experts figure out Grizzly conservation plan

Bear experts meet Wednesday to discuss a conservation plan for Grizzly bears, which were recently de-listed from the endangered species list.

However, no final conservation plan set yet.

These experts bring up the topic due to an increase in Grizzly population in the Northern Rockies.

The Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem subcommittee showed its blueprint to assist in Grizzly conservation.

First, is the habitat security standard, which would designate certain areas for the animal without human interference.

Next is the living with wildlife conflict standard, a proposal for FWP to work with private property owners in areas heavily populated by wildlife.

Montana FWP Regional Supervisor, Jim Williams said these plans are just a first step in the conservation process.

“To dust off that draft strategy incorporate the public comment where it's new and meaningful. And produce a final strategy, then bring it to IGBC for approval and then for the chairmen and director to sign,” said Williams.

He added that final plan must be submitted in two weeks to the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee.

The IGBC will not make a decision on the conservation plan until next spring or summer.