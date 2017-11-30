Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

Multiple sources close to the Grizzly Athletics Department say former head coach Bobby Hauck has been offered the head coaching position at the University of Montana but paperwork has yet to be filed. 

Athletic Director Kent Haslam has denied that any offer has been made to Hauck. An official announcement from UM is expected in the coming days. 

Hauck, who’s currently the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, traveled to Missoula and interviewed for the position Monday.

Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appearances.

Hauck was the conference coach of the year in 2006, 2007 and 2009. After 2009 he went to UNLV where he led the Rebels to their first winning season in over a decade but was a mediocre 15-49 in his five seasons in Vegas. Hauck, 53, is a Big Timber native who ran track for the University of Montana. His brother, Tim, was a standout player who wore the legacy number 37 and played for over a decade in the NFL.

