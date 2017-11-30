Sources: Bobby Hauck Offered Griz Coaching Job

Multiple sources close to the Grizzly Athletics Department say former head coach Bobby Hauck has been offered the head coaching position at the University of Montana but paperwork has yet to be filed.
Athletic Director Kent Haslam has denied that any offer has been made to Hauck. An official announcement from UM is expected in the coming days.
Hauck, who’s currently the special teams coordinator and associate head coach at San Diego State University, traveled to Missoula and interviewed for the position Monday.
Hauck led the Griz from 2003-2009 where he brought seven Big Sky Conference Championships to Missoula in his seven seasons at UM. He compiled a 80-17 record and went 42-6 in conference play including three national championship appearances.
Hauck was the conference coach of the year in 2006, 2007 and 2009. After 2009 he went to UNLV where he led the Rebels to their first winning season in over a decade but was a mediocre 15-49 in his five seasons in Vegas. Hauck, 53, is a Big Timber native who ran track for the University of Montana. His brother, Tim, was a standout player who wore the legacy number 37 and played for over a decade in the NFL.
Shelby's Andrew Johnson is not only making his community a better place; his outreach has an impact on a global scale
In a small community like Malta, it's hard to miss someone like Jayce Bishop who's constantly getting involved.
Whether she's in the outfield or doing one of her many community service projects, Mustang Bre Cook goes all in.
Student Athlete of the Week: Great Falls Central's Rachel Ryan
After games in the Conrad gym, when fans file out the doors and start to drive home, one athlete sticks around.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Two new elementary schools will be named after Montana native Jeannette Rankin a century after she made history as the first woman elected to Congress.
While are in the gift giving mood, the search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
Millions of acres has been burned from this year’s fire season and cleanup is still underway throughout the state. With winter right around the corner this debris could be harmful during harsh winter storm conditions. This is what you need to know about cleanup and how you can do to decrease your risks. The U.S. Forrest Service is continuing cleanup is continuing on federal property but time is running out. As winter is approaching the risk of avalanches pose as a hazard to man...
Bear experts meet Wednesday to discuss a conservation plan for Grizzly bears...
Shantelle Gaynor of Missoula's Relationship Violence Services said that the number of people who have been sexually assaulted in the Missoula community is staggering.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
On behalf of the Montana Environmental Information Center, the Western Environmental Law Center sent a notice of intent to sue Hecla Mining company over water pollution from the Troy Mine in northwestern Montana.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
Hopefully, a new show will be coming to your home soon. “Montana Home” which has already aired its pilot is just waiting for the phone call to hear if they have been picked up.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about processed bone treats after they received 68 reports of pet illnesses and deaths.
