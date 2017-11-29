Work comp board votes to withdraw lawsuit against state

The price of kids sports has nearly doubled in the last ten years turning youth sports into a nearly 20 billion dollar industry. In the last year most sports have seen an increase of ten percent or higher. Here’s how they rank by annual costs. Topping the list is lacrosse at an average of nearly $8,000. Hockey comes in next at an average just over $7,000 followed by baseball and softball at just over $4,000. Towards the bottom of the list there’s football and soccer total...

