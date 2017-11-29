Christmas Tree Fires, how you can prevent it from happening

Shantelle Gaynor of Missoula's Relationship Violence Services said that the number of people who have been sexually assaulted in the Missoula community is staggering.
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - Two new elementary schools will be named after Montana native Jeannette Rankin a century after she made history as the first woman elected to Congress.
PRAY, Mont. (AP) - Bison managers expect between 600 and 900 of the animals at Yellowstone National Park will be culled this winter by hunting or slaughter.
For Missoula residents who visit Christmas light displays every year, ABC FOX Montana has some sad news.
People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area. This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA. The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.
A familiar face is in Missoula to interview for the University of Montana head football coach position. Sources close to Grizzly Athletics confirmed former head football coach Bobby Hauck is being considered.
The 4.5 acre park is the last piece to connect the Bitterroot trail system.
Law Enforcement is currently managing an incident with an armed subject in the area of Zoot Way in Four Corners.
While are in the gift giving mood, the search for the perfect present for your child-- pink or blue-- may have you seeing red. Angela Marshall went shopping with some parents, who have found themselves unknowingly paying more for their daughter's gifts.
