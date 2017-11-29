Christmas Tree Fires, how you can prevent it from happening

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are turning their attention to Christmas and homeowners are decorating their homes for the holidays! But, did you know that your Christmas decorations could cause a house fire?

According to the Bozeman Fire Department, 1 out of every 34 reported home Christmas tree fires results in death. So, make sure you keep your tree at least 3 feet away from heat sources. This could be fireplaces, radiators, space heaters, candles or heat vents.

If you have a real tree, what day should you get rid of it the day after Christmas, the 26th. The longer it is in your home, the dryer it gets and the more likely it is to cause a fire.

And finally, make sure you are watering that tree daily to make sure it keeps from drying out. And, when you go to bed simply turn off those lights.

When you are choosing a tree look for one that is fresh and has green needles that are not falling out. Brownish needles means that the tree is dried out and could catch fire.