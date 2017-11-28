People who live in Missoula County love where they live, but don't necessarily find it easy to live in the area.

This is the general assessment of the 2017 Missoula County Community Health Assessment, or the CHA.

The county health department released the report late Tuesday afternoon.

On the positive side, it finds people love the Missoula-area's outdoors and natural environment; they love the community and community spirit; and it shows there are a wealth of services available to people.

On the negative side, it finds a lack of affordable housing; a need for better job and income opportunities; and barriers to accessing the services available.

More specifically, the cost of a single family home is 25% higher in Missoula County than the rest of the country, but people earn 13% less than the rest of the country.

The study also shows that the local obesity rate is 35% compared to the national average of 27%.

People report good mental health every day in the past month 48% of the time versus the national average of 67%.

And 24% of locals have not seen a doctor because of cost, compared to a national average of 15%.

Local agencies will use the data in the report to apply for grants, develop programs, and for strategic planning.

Here is a link to the full report: 2017 Community Health Assessment for Missoula County